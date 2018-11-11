Man drove car into a home in St. Augustine Shores, witnesses say

ST. AUGUSTINE SHORES, Fla. - A man drove a Nissan Altima right into a home in St. Augustine Shores on Sunday afternoon, leaving a gaping hole in the front of the house, but luckily no one was hurt, witnesses say.

They said the car was moving at about 40 mph when it rammed into the house and through the front wall.

Witnesses said three people were in the front yard trimming trees when it happened and the car missed them by just a few feet.

This neighbor said he's lucky to be alive.

"If he would’ve went on that side of the pole, he would’ve killed three people. He didn’t say nothing, all I told him was, 'Do not get out of the car,' and he never said a word until the cops showed up," Brian Kraft said.

The people who live in the home said they know the man who wrecked into their home but would not discuss the relationship they have with him.

The driver was taken into custody by deputies from the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

His name and the charges filed against him have not yet been released.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.