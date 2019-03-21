Man faces 12 months for evidence tampering in Leon Bennett case

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man faces up to a year behind bars after pleading guilty to evidence tampering in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Leon Bennett.

Jose Emanuel Lebron, 29, is scheduled to go before a judge about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for a sentencing hearing on the tampering charge, according to Duval County court records.

Lebron is one of two men charged in the case, though neither has been charged with Bennett’s shooting. He’s accused of driving the vehicle that was involved in the June 2018 shooting.

While Lebron originally faced up to five years in prison, that sentence was reduced to a maximum term of 12 months as part of a plea agreement his defense reached with the State Attorney’s Office.

Bennett was shot during a brawl with a group of men, including Lebron and co-defendant Shaquille Walker, which unfolded about 2:30 a.m. June 24 near the Jacksonville Beach bars. He later died.

A witness said the fight began because someone hit on Bennett’s girlfriend, court records show. Both sides separated, but the witness said Bennett was later shot while trying to wrestle Walker out of a car.

The vehicle driven by Lebron was later found ditched in Volusia County, and he and Walker surrendered to authorities in Hawaii after warrants were issued for their arrests in the case.

Court records show Walker’s case is still pending. He has pleaded not guilty to charges of evidence tampering and carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the case.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.