Man faces up to 10 years in prison for stealing disability beneifts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A federal jury convicted a Jacksonville man for stealing disability benefits from the Veterans Administration.

‪Jose Calderon-Fuentes, 63, was found guilty of theft of government property. He faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in federal prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26.

‪According to evidence presented at trial, 18 years ago, Calderon-Fuentes was designated by the Department of Veterans Affairs as 100 percent disabled for bilateral blindness. He collected disability benefits in the years that followed, eventually receiving more than $4,000 per month.

Federal agents opened an investigation when they learned that Calderon-Fuentes had a Florida driver's license. ‬

‪Investigators also learned that Calderon-Fuentes was exaggerating his disability claim.‬

‪They obtained recordings of him doing yard work, washing his truck and driving. After Calderon-Fuentes learned that he was under investigation in Florida, he obtained another driver's license in Puerto Rico. As part of the application process for that license, he submitted a medical certificate that stated he had 20/50 vision.‬

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.