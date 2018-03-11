Man fatally shoots woman, 1-year-old in Ocala National Forest

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff's Office says it's investigating a double murder, attempted suicide in the Ocala National Forest.

Authorities say 27-year-old Kevin Benjamin Olesen Farias of Minnesota fatally shot Jessica Johnson, 32, and their 1-year-old daughter, Gabriela Farias in what appears to be a murder and attempted suicide, authorities said. The victims are from Wisconsin.

A report from our sister station WKMG in Orlando says Farias was found at the scene still alive. He was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical condition.

"If he does survive, he will be looking at at least a double homicide charge, and as the investigation develops, possibly more," Paul Bloom, a director with the Marion County Sheriff's Office, said.

To read the full WKNG article click here.

