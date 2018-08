MELBOURNE, Australia - Twenty-five million year old mega-shark teeth were discovered on a beach 100 kilometers south of Melbourne, Australia.

The pair of fossilized teeth are from a prehistoric great jagged narrow-toothed shark almost twice the length of today's great white.

Fossil enthusiast and school teacher Philip Mullaly discovered the rare pair, which are the first of their kind found in Australia and one of only three discoveries in the world.



