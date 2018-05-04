Man finds 'pipe bomb' inside truck on Westside

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police were called to a home on the Westside Friday morning after a man came across a strange device inside his truck, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Timothy Mitchell found the device and told News4Jax it was a pipe bomb. He said he had been removing containers outside a vacant house.

Around 10:30 a.m., the man returned to his home on Broadway Avenue. As he was going through the items he collected, he noticed the device and called police.

Police would not confirm what the device was, but said the public was not in danger. Part of Broadway Avenue was closed while officers investigated.

