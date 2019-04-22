Man found dead after neighbor hears 'at least 15 shots' fired

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed early Monday morning in the Woodstock neighborhood of Northwest Jacksonville, police said.

Officers were called to the area of Lowell and Erie avenues around 3 a.m. after a caller reported hearing multiple gunshots and a person yelling for help.

Officers found a man in the area who had been shot. He died at the scene.

A man in the area told News4Jax he heard someone yelling for help after about 15 shots were fired.

Police did not have a suspect description and asked anyone with information on the shooting to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500.

