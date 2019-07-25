Man found shot to death on Jacksonville street

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a road Wednesday evening on Jacksonville's Westside.

At about 10 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Prospect and West 12th streets. According to Sgt. Vorpahl, a man between the ages of 20 and 25 was found dead in the road.

The man, who was not identified, was shot at least once, Vorpahl said. There was no information about the shooter.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or by sending an email to jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. An anoymous tip can be made to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-866-845-TIPS.

