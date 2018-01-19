Man found with credit cards, counterfeit PINs in Lake City, deputies say

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A traffic stop in Lake City has led Columbia County deputies to what appears to be an organized fake credit card operation.

According to an arrest report obtained by News4Jax, the suspect was booked into the Columbia County Jail under John Doe and charged with counterfeiting, fraud, possession of tools for counterfeiting and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On Wednesday morning, a Columbia County deputy stopped a 2018 Silver Nissan on I-75 after the vehicle appeared to not be veering in and out of a single lane.

The driver gave the deputy a Brazilian identification card that identified the driver as Eduardo Oliveira. According to the report, the driver didn't speak a lot of English and was trying to use his cellphone to translate, but the translation app was not working.

Although there was a language barrier, the driver managed to tell the deputy he was traveling to Orlando.

The deputy noted in his report that the driver appeared to be nervous.

The deputy's drug-sniffing dog picked up the smell of narcotics on the driver's side door, which gave the deputy probably cause to search the truck.

During the search, the deputy found:

$2,000 in cash wrapped in rubber band in a black bag.

A digital scale in the same black bag.

A large stack of new and used credit cards, and counterfeit PIN numbers wrapped in a rubber band.

A further search of the truck revealed another large stack of credit cards. According to the deputy, there were several hundred credit cards in the vehicle.

When the deputy searched the truck, he found a credit card printer and what appeared to be a credit card strip press. While searching the truck, the deputy also found two computers, jump drives and other electronic equipment.

While at the scene, the deputy contacted a Secret Service agent and explained what he found during the traffic stop. Based on what was revealed, the agent instructed the deputy to immediately arrest the driver and to turn over the evidence to the U.S. Secret Service.

According to the report, the arresting deputy had to identify the driver as a John Doe because the driver had two identification cards with names that didn't appear on a state database.

The suspect's bond was set at $201,000.

