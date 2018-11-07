Man found with slit throat in doorway of Sandalwood apartment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was rushed to the hospital for treatment when he was found with his throat slashed in the doorway of a Sandalwood apartment, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were sent on Tuesday night to the Monterey Apartments on Beach Boulevard after a call about a home invasion robbery, the police report stated. Two people who heard the 26-year-old man yell for help came to his aid.

One witness told police the man muttered that he was held at gunpoint by three men who took some of his things and slit his throat, according to the Sheriff's Office. The victim did not have a description of the three men.

Paramedics with Jacksonville Fire Rescue helped treat his injury, and took him to the hospital, JSO said. He was said to have life-threatening injuries.

No arrests were immediately announced, and no witnesses reported seeing or hearing anyone leave the area.

