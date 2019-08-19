Man gets first haircut in 15 years to join Army

MISSOULA, Mont. - A man got his first haircut in 15 years so he could join the army.

23-year-old Reynaldo Arroyo wanted to enlist as an infantryman, so he sat down in the barber's chair for a trim... and then some.

Arroyo says he will be donating his hair to 'Locks of Love,' a nonprofit that makes wigs for children experiencing hair loss from medical conditions.

“I’m just really excited to be enlisting,” he said, in a video posted to the Salt Lake City Army Recruiting Battalion Facebook page.

