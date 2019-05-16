Police: Man, 72, missing after being picked up by Z-trip driver

Albert Arthur Hughes, 72, has gone missing after being picked up by an alledged Z-trip driver.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 72-year-old missing man.

Albert Hughes was supposed to be dropped off at the Quality of Life Treatment Center on the Southside.

Police said a witness saw Hughes getting into a Z-Trip in Northwest Jacksonville on North Myrtle Avenue at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning but it’s unknown where he is or where he was dropped off.

A witness told police it wasn’t Hughes’ regular Z-trip driver who picked him up, and Z-Trip said it has no record of any other driver picking up Hughes. The company said it shows "no GPS pins" for any of its vehicles in the area.

Hughes is 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds, according to JSO.

Hughes has brown eyes and gray hair. He was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and gray sweatpants.

Investigators said he was supposed to be dropped off at the treatment center, but the center is closed, and officers couldn’t confirm if he made it.

Police said Hughes does not communicate well and becomes confused. He is under 24-hour care. If you know where Hughes could be, call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office right away at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.