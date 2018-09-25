Man hangs 'Re-Elect Trump 2020' banner at Magic Kingdom

BAY LAKE, Fla. - A park-goer brought a “Re-Elect Trump 2020” banner into the Magic Kingdom on Sunday.

The banner hung briefly at the Main Street Train Station, according to reports. Security arrived and took it down.

A video showed the banner hanging, some visitors had mixed reactions.

The Orlando Sentinel reports a Disney spokeswoman confirmed the incident happened, but would not give any further information.

WFTV reports the man was an annual pass holder. The stunt got that taken away.

He told WFTV that he has performed similar stunts before and will continue doing them.

