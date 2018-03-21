Man in custody after hiding from police in attic

BUNNELL, Fla. - Flager County police arrested Leroy Sampson Jr. on Wednesday morning after a vehicle associated with Sampson was observed at an address in Bunnell.

Sampson was featured on Sheriff Rick Staly’s Fugitive Friday Bingo video series on Jan. 19. The Sheriff's office had four active warrants out for Sampson.

According to reports, police arrived to where they thought Sampson would be at 9 a.m. Police attempted to have Sampson leave the residence but were unsuccessful. Police eventually found Sampson in the house hiding in the attic.

“This is a dangerous felon that refuses to obey the law,” Staly said. “Now he is back in jail where he belongs and hopefully on his way to prison.”

