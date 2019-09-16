Man in life-threatening condition after double stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a double stabbing along Beach Boulevard.

Officers were called to the Wolf Creek condominiums around 1:30 a.m. Monday. This is on Beach Boulevard, just west of Hodges Boulevard. According to JSO, a man and a woman were both stabbed after an argument took place inside the condo.

The man was rushed into surgery with life-threatening injuries. Several people were in the home at the time, but officers confirmed there were no children inside.

The suspect is in custody and there is no threat to the public, JSO said.

