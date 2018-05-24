Man in wheelchair hit, killed on Jacksonville road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man in a wheelchair was killed in a hit-and-run Wednesday morning in Northwest Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police were sent to the intersection of Moncrief Road and Golfair Boulevard around 6:10 a.m. Howard McNight was in a wheelchair on the road, when he was hit by a small gray SUV traveling east on Golfair Boulevard, the Sheriff's Office said.

McNight was taken to the hospital with injuries described as life-threatening, and later died. It's the 71st traffic death in Duval County in 2018, and the 20th pedestrian death, according to JSO.

Police are still looking for the driver of the SUV who left the scene of the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

