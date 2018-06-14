Man rescued in East Arlington house fire

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Firefighters say a man was hurt in a house fire Thursday morning in the Hidden Hills neighborhood off Monument Road.

Jacksonville Fire Rescue reported heavy smoke was seen when the first engine arrived at the fire on Roundham Lane about 10:30 a.m.

JFRD said the man rescued from the house fire was hospitalized in serious condition. Photos firefighters tweeted show extensive damage inside the home.

Investigators told News4Jax the fire is considered suspicious and the state fire marshal was called to the scene.

A worker doing construction on property behind the home made the 911 call.

"Thank you, firemen, for your quick response. We appreciate you," a neighbor told News4Jax.

