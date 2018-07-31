Man shot and killed at the Inn Town Suites on the Southside

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called to the Inn Town Suites on St. Johns Bluff and found a man shot dead in the parking lot, just after 11:30 Monday night.

The 32-year-old man had been shot at least once, according to police. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department arrived at the hotel and pronounced him dead. Police have not identified the man yet.

JSO detectives interviewed people at the scene and are trying to get surveillance video from the area.

There is no suspect description at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

This is the second person found dead at this hotel in less than two months. Last month a man was found dead inside a room last month.

