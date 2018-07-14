Man killed in 2-car crash on I-10 in Baker County Saturday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol said a 24-year-old man was killed in a crash on Interstate 10 in Baker County just after 8 a.m. Saturday.

Troopers said the driver of a 2007 Acura was traveling westbound on I-10 in the left lane. A GMC Yukon was also traveling westbound on I-10 in the right lane.

Investigators said for some reason the driver of the Acura went into the right lane, collided with the back of the Yukon, then went onto the right shoulder before returning to the right travel lane.

Troopers said the front of the Acura then crashed into the back of the Yukon and the collision caused both vehicles to leave the interstate and crash into the wooded tree line.

The 24-year-old man driving the Acura died at the scene. His name has not yet been released.

The driver of Yukon is identified as Antonio Aguilar, 47, of Jacksonville. He was not hurt in the crash.

Two passengers in the Yukon, Eiby Aguilar, 18, and Juan Aguilar, 16, were not injured.

FHP is investigating to determine if the Acura driver may have been under the influence of alcohol.

