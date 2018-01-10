Jacksonville man kills twin brother who shares same name, police say

Prince Terrill Mitchell shot and killed his twin brother Prince Tirrill Mitchell, police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man found dead on Jacksonville's Northside last September was gunned down by his twin brother during an argument, police announced Wednesday.

The men share the same first and last names, but their middle names are spelled differently, police said.

Prince Tirrill Mitchell, 26, was found dead Sept. 5 outside a house on Demper Drive off North Pearl Street.

Police said investigators learned the man who fired the fatal shot was Mitchell's twin -- 26-year-old Prince Terrill Mitchell.

The shooter was tracked down in Daytona Beach by U.S. Marshals, police said.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.