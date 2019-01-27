Man making screenplay of parents' time as Nazi camp prisoners

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jacksonville resident Lee Gwozdz is working on a screenplay about his parents' love story amid their horrifying experience as Nazi concentration camp prisoners during World War II.

Gwozdz and his family have been working on the project for several years. His mother, Eugenia Gwozdz, was a survivor of many concentration camps from 1941 until 1945, including Auschwitz.

"There’s some video testimony that proves that the Holocaust really happened. I have items here that show it was truly a love story that kept my parents alive. The reason I’m here today," Lee Gwozdz said.

He said that in 1999, Steven Spielberg and the Shoah Foundation filmed his mother and aunts' testimony of their experience before, during and after the war.

The proposed title for the future film is " The Heart of Sole - A Holocaust Story of Music, Survival, and Love."

Lee Gwozdz has a small heart that was carved by his father, Feliks, who used the sole of his Plaszow concentration camp boot to create the heart for his wife. (See below.)

It was somehow delivered to her while she was incarcerated at Auschwitz. Inside the heart is a picture of the couple on the day they got engaged in the ghetto in 1941. The leather heart survived seven concentration camps!

Gwordz said he hopes his family's story will be ready for screenplay scripting by next year.

