Man missing after attempting to help woman, toddler in waters off Saint Simons Island Beach

GLYNN COUNTY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a man who did not resurface after attempting to help a woman and a toddler make it to shore in the waters off Saint Simons Island Beach, officials said.

The Glynn County Police Department said they received a call around 6 p.m. about swimmers in distress near Massengale park.

Police said the man, who is in his 30s, entered the water to help the woman and child, but he did not resurface.

The woman and toddler made it back to shore with the help of several people at the scene, police said. The woman was taken to Southeast Georgia Health Systems - Brunswick Campus in critical condition.

Multiple departments are on the scene searching for the man by utilizing boats, drones and helicopters.

Authorities are asking residents and visitors to be on the lookout for the man who was wearing a white T-shirt.

