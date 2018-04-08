JSO : Motorcyclist dies in crash with semi on Kings Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is dead after the motorcycle he was driving crashed into a semitrailer on Kings Road Sunday around 3:30 p.m. according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO Traffic homicide detectives said the man on the bike was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash Sunday afternoon.

Investigators said the motorcycle was getting off I-95 North and the semitrailer was heading west down Kings Road when they collided.

The intersection has been blocked in both directions at Kings Road and I-95 so detectives can complete their investigation and to allow crews to clear the wreckage.

The names of those involved have not been released.

