Man opts for plea deal in gang-fueled drive-by that wounded child

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 20-year-old man will spend more than two decades in prison after pleading guilty in a gang-fueled drive-by shooting last year that left a 10-year-old boy in critical condition.

Emory Byrd pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to 25 years, police said.

The boy who was injured was playing a video game with his sister in his Westside home in May 2018 when gunfire tore through the house on Jessica Lane.

One bullet went through a window of the home and hit the boy while he was sitting on his bed. His sister was not hurt.

The boy's father told police he was sitting in the living room with his wife when he heard a loud pop and then his son crying for help. He said when he saw the boy was wounded on his lower left abdomen, he called 911.

Multiple gunshots were fired at the house, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Other bullets hit the side of the house and a parked car near the home.

The boy was rushed to UF Health and had surgery, but is recovering from his injuries.

Police announced Wednesday that during the investigation, they learned the shooting was a result of a gang feud.

Byrd and another suspect were identified, and after going back-and-forth in court proceedings, Byrd changed his plea to guilty and was sentenced to 25 years. The second suspect is awaiting trial.

