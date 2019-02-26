Man plans retirement at Holiday Inn because 'it's cheaper than nursing home'

HOUSTON - This Texas man has his retirement all mapped out, and it’s gone viral.

Terry Robinson, who lives in Spring, Texas, said in a Facebook post that he will not be living in a nursing home but instead a Holiday Inn because it’s cheaper.

Robinson said nursing home care costs $188 per day, while long-term stay and senior discounts amount to just $59.25 per night at a Holiday Inn.

The difference in price gives him $128.77 a day for “lunch and dinner in any restaurant we want, or room service, laundry, gratuities and special TV movies.”

Robinson won’t have to worry about breakfast, as it is included, and sometimes happy hour is too.

Holiday Inns come with other perks like a spa, swimming pool, workout room, lounge, washer and dryer, as well as free toothpaste, soap, shampoo and razors.

Robinson claims you aren’t stuck in one place and can move from “Inn to Inn” or “city to city.”

People on Facebook agreed with his idea, as his post had more than 92,000 shares when this was written.

