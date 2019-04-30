Man pleads guilty in home invasion that left his brother dead

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man once charged with murder in the 2016 home invasion that led to his brother’s death has been sentenced to prison time after pleading guilty to a lesser charge.

Lucky Marcel Cox, 30, pleaded guilty to attempted armed robbery as part of an agreement with prosecutors that saw them drop felony murder and armed burglary charges, court records show.

He was sentenced to 30 months in prison with credit for 20 months he’s already served behind bars.

Cox was arrested on unrelated charges Nov. 11, 2016, the night his brother, Sergio, was killed in the midst of a home invasion at an apartment in the Baymeadows neighborhood, according to police.

According to his arrest report, Cox was present when his brother and another man barged into the apartment that night and got into a struggle with a man inside, who shot and killed Cox's brother.

Because of that, Cox was charged with felony murder. In Florida, someone charged with a felony offense can also be charged with murder if another person dies during the act of the felony crime.

