Man pleads guilty in staged car crash scheme

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 39-year-old man has pleaded guilty to fraud charges in an ongoing investigation into staged car crashes, in which so-called victims filed bogus claims for rehab treatment they never received.

Juan Santana was arrested in 2015.

Prosecutors said he and his wife co-owned several Jacksonville treatment centers that were opened to facilitate the fraudulent insurance claims.

Santana admitted to duping insurance companies to pay out more than $50,000 in bogus claims.

Santana was sentenced to 18 months in prison, followed by six years probation.

