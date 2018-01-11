Man pleads guilty to drug, firearms charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Palm Coast man pleaded guilty Thursday to distributing "crack" cocaine and possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Jason Dixon, 32, faces up to 30 years in federal prison.

Dixon provided crack cocaine to a confidential informant and an undercover ATF agent on multiple occasions, according to the plea agreement.

Officials with the U.S. attorney's office said Dixon bragged about his access to firearms and told the confidential informant and the agent that he could sell them a gun "with no bodies on it."

During a meeting on June 30, Dixon sold the undercover agent a semi-automatic pistol and 47 rounds of ammunition, officials said. Dixon is prohibited as a previously convicted felon from possessing firearms or ammunition under federal law.

Officials said a sentencing date has not yet been set.

