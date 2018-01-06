Man pleads guilty to wire fraud, filing false tax-related document

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud and filing a false tax-related document, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Florida.

Albert Miller, 46, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in federal prison on the fraud count and up to three years' imprisonment on the false filing count, officials with the U.S. attorney's office said.

According to the plea agreement, Miller was an employee of CEVA Logistics, a Netherlands-based contract logistics and freight/transportation management company that has offices in Jacksonville. Officials said he worked in the company's procurement department from 2008 through March 2013.

In May 2010, officials said, Miller created a fictitious business named "CEVA" and told vendors to make checks payable to CEVA, because CEVA Logistics was undergoing a legal name change. He then began diverting those checks and depositing them into a bank account he had opened in the name of CEVA, in which he was the sole authorized signer.

According to the U.S. attorney's office, Miller diverted a total of $162,281.96 and failed to disclose the stolen proceeds as income on his 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013 tax returns. Officials said Miller used the stolen proceeds to pay for personal expenses.

A sentencing date has not yet been set, officials said.

