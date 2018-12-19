Man pleads not guilty to shooting girlfriend in McDonald's drive-thru

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend in the drive-thru of a McDonald's on Baymeadows Road pleaded not guilty Wednesday to first-degree murder.

Rasheed Karreem is charged in the Aug. 10 shooting death of 32-year-old Jamie Roque, according to police.

Police and the State Attorney's Office identified her as Jamie Lawyer, but News4Jax learned she was getting a divorce and identified herself online and with friends as Jamie Roque.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said Roque, who had three children, was gunned down while ordering at the drive-thru.

According to police, a man approached from behind and shot her in the head. She died after being rushed to a hospital.

An arrest in the case was not announced until Karreem was indicted on the first-degree murder charge by a grand jury Dec. 7. Duval County jail records show Karreem, 35, was booked Aug. 11 on other charges.

The State Attorney's Office announced that in addition to first-degree murder, Karreem is also charged with armed aggravated stalking, armed burglary, shooting into a vehicle and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Karreem was also arrested and charged with domestic battery in a January 2018 incident involving Roque, according to court documents.

Karreem will be back in court Jan. 2.

