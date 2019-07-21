Man pronounced dead after shooting in the Magnolia Gardens area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 30-year-old black man suffered a gunshot wound in an incident on Dakota Drive.

The Jacksonville Sherrif's Office responded to the scene early Sunday morning and rushed the man to the hospital where he later died.

No suspects have been named, and JSO continues to investigate.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 630-0500 or call Crimestoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

