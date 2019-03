PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. - A spectator got a hole in one at The Players on Wednesday.

Ricardo proposed to his girlfriend, Emma, on the 17th green!

Ricardo was holding a sign that said, "she said yes."

We wish you all the happiness and love!

Congrats to Emma and Ricardo! What a proposal on the 17th green! @wjxt4 pic.twitter.com/cv6pUoQSRQ — News4Jax Sports (@Sports4Jax) March 13, 2019

