Man proposes to girlfriend at Jaguars game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jaguars may have loss to the Washington Redskins, but one Jacksonville man left the game a winner. Christian Zapateriro proposed to his girlfriend during the game Sunday afternoon.

He said his girlfriend, Megan Zimmerly, is a huge Jaguars fan and thought it was the perfect place to pop the question. With the help of Jaxson de Ville, Christian got down on one knee in front of thousands of people. If you are wondering, Megan said yes!

We're told they are both nursing students at Jacksonville University.

