Man purchases winning $15M scratch-off at Jacksonville food mart

A Jacksonville man has claimed a $15 million top prize in the Florida 100X the Cash scratch-off, Florida lottery officials said.

Jason Maresch, 48, bought the winning ticket at Ron’s Food Mart at 2603 Spring Park Road and opted for a one-time, lump sum payment of $11,175,000.

Ron’s Food Mart will receive a $30,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The $30 Florida 100X the Cash scratch-off ticket features eight top prizes of $15 million.

