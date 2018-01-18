Man's computer had at least 5,000 images, 500 videos of child porn, DOJ says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A Jacksonville man was sentenced Thursday to six years in federal prison for downloading child sexual abuse images and videos over the internet using the "dark web," officials said.

The Department of Justice said FBI agents began an online undercover investigation into people who were using a particular anonymizing website on the "dark web" to download images and videos depicting child pornography.

Agents said Jason Dean Barnes, 42, was identified as having accessed child porn on the website on Feb. 28 and March 3, 2015.

The DOJ said after a search warrant was executed at Barnes' home, a forensic exam of his laptop computer revealed it contained at least 500 videos and 5,000 images depicting child porn.

Barnes admitted during an interview to searching for, downloading and viewing child porn for his own sexual gratification, DOJ officials said.

Barnes was found guilty on Sept. 18 following a bench trial. In addition to his prison sentence, he was ordered to serve a 10-year term of supervision following his release, and he must register as a sex offender.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.