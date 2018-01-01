Man seeks help after barber equipment stolen from car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man is asking for help figuring out who broke into his car and stole his tools for work.

Casey Blanscet shared with News4Jax a surveillance video showing several people lurking near his car.

The theft happened Friday. At one point, the people are seen opening the car doors and rummaging through the vehicle.

It wasn't until Saturday that Blanscet realized all of his barber equipment was stolen.

Blanscet told News4Jax the stolen items are worth about $750.

It's not the first time neighbors in the area say their cars have been burglarized.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is reminding residents to always lock car doors and bring any valuables inside.

