Man sentenced for raping 3-month-old and filming it

MAGNOLIA, Texas - A Texas man was sentenced to four consecutive life sentences after being convicted of filming the rape of a 3-month-old child.

David Vincent Akins, from Magnolia,, Texas, was convicted last week of four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. The 38-year-old opted to let a judge, rather than a jury, render his punishment.

Akins was arrested in 2016 after his former landlord reported finding child pornography on his computer. Investigators determined Akins made images and videos of sexual acts with an infant between 1 and 3 months old.

The judge sentenced Akins to four life sentences to run consecutively and without the eligibility of parole.

'This baby was raped before she could roll over,' said Mary Nan Huffman, Chief Prosecutor of the Internet Crimes Against Children Division in Montgomery County, to ABC 7.

'For the sake of our county and our children, I hope we never have another David Akins, Jr. in my entire career as a prosecutor.'

While undergoing the punishment phase of the trial, five other child victims came and gave their testimonies.

Included were two female relatives who said that Akins raped them. One claimed that the raping occurred when she was five while the other stated that there were incidents.

Akins was said to have served some time in a juvenile detention center for the rapes when he was 14.

He will not be eligible for parole.

