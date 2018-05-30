Man sentenced to life for shooting Florida Keys deputy

PLANTATION KEY, Fla. - A robbery suspect who shot a Florida Keys sheriff's deputy in the chest in a videotaped shootout in 2015 has been sentenced to life in prison.

The Miami Herald reports that 27-year-old Timothy Thomas was sentenced Tuesday in Plantation Key for the shooting of Monroe County Deputy Joshua Gordon who had tried to pull him over for driving a car with stolen tags. Gordon was saved by his body armor.

He didn't know Thomas was wanted for robbery and a probation violation.

Thomas was hit twice in the ensuing gun battle with Gordon and other deputies but drove off. He surrendered the next day in Key West after an hours-long standoff.

