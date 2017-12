YULEE, FLa. - A 28-year-old man was seriously hurt when his truck crashed on Chester Road in Nassau County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Myles Breutzmann was driving on Chester Road when his truck went off the roadway and crashed into a tree. It's unknown why his truck veered off the road.

Breutzmann was taken to UF Health with serious injuries. He was the only one in the truck.

