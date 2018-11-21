Man set for trial Monday in cold case murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A 66-year-old man is set for trial Monday in the 1984 murder of 10-year-old Tammy Welch.

During a final pretrial hearing Tuesday, the defense once again tried to block the prosecution from seeking the death penalty, but it was denied again by the trial judge.

His lawyers have filed several motions to spare him from the death penalty if convicted, including an argument that he’s in deteriorating health.

Tammy was found raped and murdered at her apartment complex on 103rd Street. She was the daughter of a sailor and it happened while he was on deployment.

Jackson was a suspect from the beginning, but he was not arrested until 2013, after DNA evidence was processed by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's Cold Case Team.

