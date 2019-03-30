Man shoots relative after drunk driving dispute, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man shot a family member after a dispute over him driving drunk with his kids in the car Friday night, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

At 6:30 p.m. police responded to an argument on Appleton Avenue in the Lake Shore neighborhood. A man was driving drunk with his kids in the car when another family member tried to intervene, JSO says. The family member was then shot by the driver twice.

The victim was taken a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The shooter was arrested by police a short time later during a traffic stop.

The Aggravated Battery unit is now investigating.

