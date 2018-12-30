Man shot, another man detained in Argyle after argument, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot in the hip around 2:30 p.m. Sunday in Argyle, and Jacksonville police said they have detained the shooter while detectives investigate.

Police said they were called to a home on Rockridge Drive, where they found the wounded man.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Officers said they know an altercation took place right before the shooting, but they are not sure if the men know each other.

They said the shooter does live in the same neighborhood as the victim. Police have not released the names of either person and are still investigating.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

