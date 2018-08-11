Man shot at Wacko's Gentlemen's club

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man in his mid-30s is expected to recover after being shot early Saturday morning in the parking lot of Wacko's Gentlemen's club.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrived about 2 a.m. to find an empty car with bullet holes in front of a Boost Mobile and another business across the street. The front wall of the business was heavily damaged.

Police believe the man was shot in the parking lot of Wacko's and he tried to drive off, but crashed into the business.

Ten minutes later, JSO said a man showed up to Memorial Hospital with at least one gun shot wound. The victim, who has not been identified, suffered non-life-threatening injuries. It is unclear who took the man to the hospital, but Jacksonville Fire-Rescue did not transport him.

There are no known suspects at this time.

Police investigating the incident are looking to see if any nearby businesses have surveillance video.

Emerson Street was blocked off as police investigated the shooting, but has since reopened.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.