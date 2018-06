JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - A man drove to the Rosa Parks Transit Station down town, after being shot just after 11:15 p.m. Friday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he is being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

It is unclear what lead to the shooting, but detectives are investigating.

