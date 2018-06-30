Man shot during robbery on the Westside, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., - Police are investigating a robbery that turned into a shooting early Saturday morning on the Westside according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

It happened about 2:45 a.m. outside a closed coin laundry and package store on 103rd Street near McManus Drive. An off-duty sergeant heard two gunshots and found a man who had been shot in the arm and has a laceration to his forehead.

The man, whose name was not released, was hospitalized in serious but stable condition.

There was no suspect description, but anyone who know anything about the incident is urged to can call Crime Stoppers at 904- 398-3775 or 866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.