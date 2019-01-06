Man shot in face during drive-by, JSO says

A man was shot in the face during a drive-by late Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say a man was sitting in a garage on Proxima Road, when a vehicle drove by at 10:11 p.m. Investigators say that's when shots were fired from the vehicle. Neighbors told police they head several shots fired from the street at the time of the shooting.

The man who was sitting in the garage was shot in the face. He was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. He has not been identified.

No suspect or vehicle description was given by police.

