JACKSONVILLE,Fla., - A man is recovering after being shot early Saturday morning in the Mandarin area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say a man was shot inside of a home on Glenn Mottiin Way. The man was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries.

The person responsible for the shooting has spoken to police and there are no outstanding suspects, according to JSO. The Battery Unit is now investigating.

