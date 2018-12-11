Man shot in Sans Souci home, Jacksonville police investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Officer were called to investigate an aggravated battery in the Sans Souci neighborhood Tuesday.

Around 2:15 a.m. officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office found a man had been shot inside his home. He was taken to Memorial Hospital for non life-threatening injuries.

Crime scene vans from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office could be seen along Goltare Drive, not far from Beach Boulevard and University Boulevard.

Officers said this was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

They have a person of interest in custody.

