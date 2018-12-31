Man shot in the groin in Jacksonville Heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot in the groin Sunday evening in the Jacksonville Heights neighborhood.

This happened off of Vining Street just before 6:45 p.m.

That man suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital by a family member.

Investigators believe a gray or silver older-model Grand Prix may have been involved in the shooting. There is no other suspect description at this time.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, you are asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number (904)630-0500 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

