Man shot in the leg while walking

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting Saturday night that left one man injured.

JSO says around 6:00 p.m. he was walking down Bowlan Street when he was hit in the leg by a bullet.

The man told deputies he "heard a pop, but didn't see anyone." He was taken to Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, JSO does not have any suspects or motive.

If you know anything about this case, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

